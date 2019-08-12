TRENDA MEANS, right, of Caulfield, is a 26-year-old stay-at-home-mom fighting stage 4 breast cancer. A fundraiser will be held to help her family pay medical bills at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Bakersfield School gym. With Means is her husband Ricky holding their daughter Olivia, who is almost 2. Means is the daughter of Ray Gene and Shirley Belt, also of Caulfield.