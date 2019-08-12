A benefit auction will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Bakersfield School Gym, 357 O Highway in Bakersfield, to raise funds to help pay for medical costs associated with cancer treatment.
Trenda Means was diagnosed with stage 3 infiltrating ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer, in November 2018, fundraiser organizers explained. A month later, she underwent a bilateral mastectomy and in February, she started chemotherapy.
Doctors in May determined her cancer had progressed to stage 4 and discovered it had metastasized, forming three tumors in her brain, said organizers, adding she is currently receiving treatments aimed at those tumors, in hopes of avoiding brain surgery.
On Aug. 4, Means, who is 26 and has a daughter Olivia, almost 2 years old, with her husband Ricky, was admitted to the intensive care unit with severe head pain and has since been kept medically sedated due to the pain, said organizers.
They noted that doctors have said it is too risky to do a biopsy to find out if the cancer has spread more and Means has been moved to a facility in Little Rock, Ark., for treatment by specialists.
The organizers have arranged the benefit to assist her family, including Means’ parents Ray Gene and Shirley Belt, in paying bills and rallying support.
Pulled pork sandwiches, chips and drinks will be available.
All donations are accepted, and contributions made to date include loads of gravel, personal care products and baskets, food, baked goods, ammunition, deer mounts, semi truck fenders, quilts and handcrafted items.
Items will be auctioned off by Randy Reid, Rex Reid and Ted Reid of Reid Auction Service in West Plains, said organizers, adding the company is donating its time.
Anyone wishing to make a donation may drop it off at Gentry Trailer Sales, 4313 U.S. 160 in West Plains or call 256-0676 or 255-5487.
In addition, those seeking more information about the event or donations can also call Tressa at 372-2177, Kasi at 293-4587 or Leah at 255-5482.
