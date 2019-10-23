West Plains police officers have arrested a third suspect in the two shootings that occurred Monday in West Plains, according to a statement released by Police Chief Stephen Monticelli.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Christopher L. Dusenbury, 29, of West Plains, for two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and four counts of discharging/shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle or habitable structure, persistent offender. Bond is set at $250,000.
Dusenbury was arrested early Thursday morning by West Plains police.
Two other suspects arrested Monday have also been charged in connection with the shooting. Felicia M. Butler, 23, and Koby S. Martz, 19, both of Pomona each face the same charges as lodged against Dusenbury, according to court records. A warrant has been issued for Martz with a $100,000 bond. No warrant or bond information is available for Butler.
West Plains police responded to two separate calls regarding possible shots fired in residential areas on Monday, one at about 10:40 a.m., and the second at about 2:10 p.m.
According to a statement from Public Information Officer John Murrell, the first of the two incidents took place at a home on Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses reportedly told police an unknown suspect driving a maroon sedan pulled alongside the residence and fired shots at the house, striking it multiple times.
The alleged shooter then fled north, still unidentified, said Murrell. No injuries were reported.
The second incident reportedly happened at Crestwood Circle about a block west of West Plains High School, off Olden Street. Witnesses there told officers a male in a maroon Toyota Camry fired three shots at their vehicle and fled east past the high school. No injuries were reported from that incident.
Due to the close proximity of the incident to the school campus, West Plains schools were placed on a soft lockdown for a few moments until officials were sure of students’ safety.
According to Murrell, two suspects were arrested when a vehicle matching the description given in the second incident was later located.
Murrell said it is unknown whether the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact the West Plains Police Department by phone, 417-256-2244, or email at crimetips@westplains.net.
Updated at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning to show police arrested Dusenbury overnight; previously officers were requesting the public's help to find him. More information is forthcoming.
