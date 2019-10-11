Oct. 11-12 – Grizzly Invitational Volleyball Tournament featuring the Grizzlies, Hutchinson Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Jefferson College and Tyler Junior College at the West Plains Civic Center. Grizzlies play at 2 and 6 p.m. both days. Immediately before the 6 p.m. game Oct. 12, the Grizzly Booster Club will induct Grizzly Volleyball standout Patricia Figueiredo (2008-2009) into the Grizzly Athletics Hall of Fame.
Oct. 15 – Fall Festival Kickoff event, 5 to 7 p.m., amphitheater, 150 Franklin Ave., on campus. Come and enjoy musical entertainment, food trucks and activities for all ages! Admission free. Call 417-255-7240 for more information.
Oct. 22 – Imaginary Theatre Company presentation of “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” 7 p.m., civic center theater. For more information, call 417-255-7966.
Oct. 30 – Grizzly Volleyball vs. East Central College, 6:30 p.m., civic center arena.
Nov. 5 – Grizzly Basketball season home opener vs. Southeastern Illinois College, 7 p.m., civic center arena.
Nov. 8 – Red Carpet Day for prospective high school students. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7955.
Nov. 8 – Friends of the Garnett Library Fall Fashion Show hosted by The Kloz Klozet and Cleea’s At Home Market, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., West Plains Country Club. For ticket information, call 417-255-7940 or email FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.