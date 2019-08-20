Authorities continued search efforts Tuesday to locate a man presumed to be a drowning victim on Bull Shoals Lake.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Baxter County, Ark., authorities were notified of a possible drowning in the area of the Lakeview Marina on Bull Shoals Lake, which is near the Bull Shoals Dam, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
At about 10 a.m., a witness reportedly saw 64-year-old Ralph Rush of Lakeview using a red walker near the water’s edge, Montgomery said. About two hours later, the walker was found in the water, as was a submerged cell phone, and Rush’s wallet containing his driver license and cash was located near the water’s edge, the sheriff reported.
A search and recovery effort was initiated Monday and continued Tuesday. Underwater sonar, underwater cameras and divers have been employed in varying depths of water, said Montgomery.
Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish, U. S. Army Corp of Engineers and volunteers undertook the search.
Watch the Quill for updates as more details become known.
