Editor’s note: This article contains sexual references and may be uncomfortable for some readers.
A West Plains man with two prior convictions of first-degree sexual misconduct in Howell County has been charged with felony first-degree burglary after allegedly following a woman through the grocery aisles at Walmart, exposing his penis and masturbating.
Dylan Keith Hollowell, 24, Worcester Street, was arrested Monday at Walmart on a Springfield warrant for failure to appear on sexual abuse and misconduct charges filed in March 2018, according to court records. He is held on $25,000 bail for the Howell County charge and is next due in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, according to court records.
According to the Revised Statues of Missouri, a person commits the crime of first-degree burglary if he or she knowingly goes into a building unlawfully for the purpose of committing a crime and is either armed or causes or threatens harm to another person, or there is a person uninvolved with the crime inside the building.
West Plains Police Officer Tatum Whitsell reported that, at about 9 p.m. Monday, she responded to Walmart for a report of a man exposing himself. While she was en route, Officer Whitsell was told Officer Brent McKemie had detained Hollowell, and that Hollowell had a nonextraditable warrant from Greene County.
When she arrived, Whitsell spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was shopping in the grocery section, then noticed a man later identified as Hollowell following her. When she was in a frozen foods aisle, she said she turned to see Hollowell standing about 10 feet behind her with his penis out of his pants, touching it.
The woman told the officer she continued shopping and Hollowell kept following her, continually masturbating while exposing himself, at least five times in different grocery aisles. The clothing she described the suspect wearing was the same Hollowell was wearing when detained, and the alleged victim identified Hollowell in a booking photo provided by police.
Hollowell denied the allegation when questioned by Whitsell, who said store surveillance footage will be reviewed. Whitsell also noted Hollowell had been previously trespassed from the store after allegedly following two women around there.
On Wednesday, Hollowell entered a not guilty plea before 37th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge R. David Ray, who denied a request for bond reduction.
In October 2017, Hollowell was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct after exposing himself to a female clerk at Murphy's gas station, resulting in a guilty plea and a $100 fine.
In May 2018, Holloway was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual misconduct, second or subsequent offense, related to an incident that occurred two months prior, in which he exposed himself to a female Rue 21 clerk who said he was following her around in the same manner as he is accused of doing in the most recent case.
The woman said she told Hollowell to leave twice and told him she was calling the police before he complied. She reportedly identified Hollowell as the suspect after a friend sent a picture of him to her. That incident ended in a guilty plea and a sentence of 30 days in jail, served two days at a time, according to court records.
Both of those charges were misdemeanors.
Court records show Hollowell is also awaiting trial on a November 2019 charge of third-degree domestic assault, a felony.
