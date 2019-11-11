Dennis Theriault

Dennis George Theriault, age 60, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the family home in West Plains, Mo. Dennis was born in West Haven, Conn., to George and Nancy (Perkins) Theriault on March 24, 1959. His father preceded him in death.
He was joined in marriage to Leslie Harmon on Feb. 1, 1997, in West Plains, Mo. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
During his lifetime, Dennis traveled all 48 continental U.S. states as a truck driver. His passion was collecting antique Lionel toy trains and participating in antique toy train shows. Dennis loved children and played an active role in Toys for Tots, raising money by sponsoring several antique toy shows. Other pastimes included perusing flea markets and estate sales for antiques as well as coins for his collection.
Dennis’ greatest loves were his children and grandchildren and, although they will miss him greatly, they have many treasured memories to remember him by.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Leslie Theriault, his parents Nancy and William Seibert of Sun City West, Ariz., two sons Brian Seibert of New London, Conn., and Michael (Becca) Siebert of Springfield, Mo., a daughter Stephany (Timothy) Randall of West Plains, Mo., and five grandchildren: Macy, Maddie, Selah, Soren and Stella. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law Christine Bradley, Kathy Gent, Jennifer Klotzer and Nicole Theriault; two stepsisters Christine Seibert and Corinne (Peter) Landeau; a stepbrother William Siebert; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at First Christian Church, 422 W. Main St., West Plains, Mo., with Elder Randal Evans officiating. Memorial contributions in memory of Dennis may be made to pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
