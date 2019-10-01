This weekend, the 34th annual Ozarks Black Gold Walnut Festival will take over Alton’s Court Square with a fun run, food and craft vendors, live music, games and contests.
The fun starts Friday evening with a 5K Run/Walk for the Gold sponsored by the Alton Chamber of Commerce. Onsite registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to all ages, assisted by volunteers from Insane Gainz. To register ahead of time, call Diana Clary at 471-270-1536.
All are invited to come enjoy food and craft vendors, musical entertainment and children’s activities.
Hannah Smith and Alexis Campbell will provide musical entertainment.
A cornhole tournament will also be held Friday evening, organized by Jerry and Becky Granger. Proceeds will go to the Alton Cross Country Team. Call 417-270-1916 or 417-270-1915 to enter a team.
Booth set-up will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday on Court Square. Festivities start at 9 a.m. with the presentation of colors by area Boy Scouts, followed by a performance by Alton Schools choir members. Russell Harrington will be the festival’s master of ceremonies.
Festival T-shirts will be available for purchase, designed by Alton sixth grader Ethan Crepple.
Pumpkin carving will begin at 9:30, with contest categories for entrants aged 5 to 11 and 12 to 18. The quilt show and bed turning will begin at 10 a.m. at the Alton Community Worship Center and the Oregon County Farmer’s Market will be set up by the old Gum garage.
Black Walnut Baking Contest entries must be turned in by 10 a.m. at the Alton Area Chamber of Commerce booth by the south entrance of the courthouse. Categories are cakes, pies and quick breads. Entries for the Black Walnut Woodworking contest must be turned in at the chamber booth by 10 a.m.
The Walnut Idol contest begins at noon and all are reminded to bring their lawn chairs and gather ‘round to enjoy the entertainment.
Eli & T Bone, sponsored by Young’s Produce, will take the stage after the talent show, followed by Cody Noel & the Honky Tonk Heroes with Chris Whitten on the guitar, then The Baker Family.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Friday
5:30 p.m.: Cornhole tournament begins.
6 p.m.: Registration for the 1 mile/5K walk/run begins, music by Hannah Smith and Alexis Campbell.
6:30 p.m.: Mile run begins.
6:45 p.m.: 5K begins.
Saturday
9 a.m.: Opening ceremony by Boy Scouts Pack 102, national anthem.
9:45 a.m.: Alton Elementary Choir
10 a.m.: Bed turning quilt show at the Community Worship Center across from the post office.
10:15 a.m.: Alton Junior High/High School Choirs.
11 a.m.: Missouri Extension to announce four Oregon County Century Farms recipients
Noon: Walnut Idol talent show.
1 p.m.: Eli & T-Bone live music.
2 p.m.: Cody Noel & The Honky Tonk Heroes live music.
3 p.m.: The Baker Family live music.
