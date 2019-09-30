Barbara Beard

Graveside services for Barbara Ann Beard, 77, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Park Lawn Cemetery, south of St. Louis, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Beard passed away at 11:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born September 4, 1942, at Gideon, Mo., to Hubert Pinnon and Vivian Pruett Pinnon. On Sept. 11, 1960, she was married at St. Louis, Mo., to Dannie Beard.
Barbara was the owner and operator of a janitorial business. Mrs. Beard enjoyed her flowers, gardening and was always caring for others before herself. She had a strong spiritual faith in God.
She is survived by her husband Dannie Beard, of the family home; two children Randy Beard and Carrie Schuler and husband Ron; three grandchildren Kelly Beard, Jordan Schuler and wife Baylee and Tyler Schuler and wife Megan; two great-grandchildren Amberlynn Schuler and Harlee Schuler; four brothers Edward Pinnon and wife Elsie, Louis Pinnon and wife Denise, David Pinnon and Steve Pinnon and wife Pam; three sisters, Luella Dillin and husband Junior, Shirley Bennett and husband Jim and Debbie Cobb and husband Craig; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the West Plains Kingdom Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to directly to JW.org or may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
