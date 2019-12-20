The holiday season is a time for friends, family and coworkers to come together in celebration.
That’s why through Jan. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7 is promoting the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and If You Feel Different. You Drive Different. Drive High Get A DUI.” During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk or drug-impaired driving.
NHTSA Region 7, consisting of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, is dedicated to highlighting the dangers of impaired driving and getting those under the influence off the roads this holiday season. Sadly, drunk-driving crashes claimed 613 lives in these states alone in 2018. Region 7 officials remind drivers these tragedies do not have to happen and that driving while high or drunk is a deadly combination.
When celebrations end, make the lifesaving choice not to drive impaired or secure a sober driver.
“The holidays should be a joyous time for our families, not a time of tragedy,” said Administrator, Susan DeCourcy. “We need the commitment of our community members to keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk and impaired driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this potentially deadly behavior.”
According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018. That’s one person killed in drunk-driving crashes every 50 minutes in 2018.
Officials suggest several ways for the public to get home safely to avoid tragedy:
- Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.
- Use public transportation or a rideshare service.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.
For more information about the campaign, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving.
To learn more about national enforcement efforts, watch our Impaired Driving High-Visibility Enforcement Kickoff event hosted by Region 7 online at bit.ly/HolidayEnforcementKickoff.
