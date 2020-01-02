Happy New Year to all
Our 40 vendors wish you and your family a blessed, healthy and profitable New Year for 2020.
Thank you again for all the community support we have received, and we look forward to serving our community and the local farmer, rancher and artisan through the “Go Farm” Farmers Market in 2020. We are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays only until Spring at Endurance Church, next to Hirsch Feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.