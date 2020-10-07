The West Plains R-7 School District has announced all of its students will receive free breakfasts and lunches each day school is in session, preschool through 12th grade, through Dec. 18.
The policy went into effect Sept. 14, made possible with an extension of waivers allowed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The meals are available to students no matter their type of enrollment — virtual, seated or hybrid — but an application for free/reduced lunches should still be completed by parents and guardians.
Food pickup for virtual and online students must be scheduled for pickup at the West Plains Middle School between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at the rear entrance, next to the food service delivery entrance. Meals will not be provided on days school is not in session.
Students who are physically on campus will not see any changes in meal delivery service, but regardless of current status on meal payments, breakfasts and lunches will be free. Snack bar items will still be available for purchase.
Hybrid Group A students will have free breakfast and lunch provided Mondays and Wednesdays at school, plus an opportunity to take home free meals Monday and Wednesday afternoons for the next day when they are not on campus.
Hybrid Group B students will have free breakfast and lunch provided as well, but on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with an opportunity to take home free meals on those afternoons for the next day.
For more information, or to learn how submit an application for virtual and online students, go to zizzers.org and click the link to the free and reduced meals application, or click the "Parents Encouraged to Complete Free/Reduced Lunch Applications" headline.
Anyone with questions about the free meal service may contact Dr. Wesley Davis at wesley.davis@zizzers.org or by calling 256-6155.
