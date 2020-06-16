A Douglas County woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action after being indicted by a grand jury on May 1, 2018.
The grand jury charged that Glenda M. Young, 71, Ava, caused the death of her husband David Young on Jan. 20, 2017, by shooting him in the face with a Ruger 9 mm pistol.
Young had stated her husband accidentally shot himself while cleaning the gun, according to Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wade. The crime was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
Young was tried Thursday and Friday in Ava by Greene County Circuit Judge Calvin Holden, who returned a verdict at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.
No motive has been given for the killing, and a grand jury indictment submitted by prosecutors does not give an account of the events surrounding the shooting, or witness statements.
A list of state’s endorsed witnesses includes Mutual of Omaha, Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company, and Primerica Life Insurance Company as custodians of records.
A sentencing date for Young hasn’t been set, according to court records.
