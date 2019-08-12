A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from West Plains, last seen Thursday.
The girl, Emma Steffy, is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with hazel eyes. She reportedly had three burns marks on her legs and wears a diamond stud in her nose.
Steffy went missing without medication that is said to be needed, according to officials.
Anyone with information on Steffy’s disappearance or her current whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit at 800-877-3452.
