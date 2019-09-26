A Jackson County, Mo., man died as a result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 63 south of Hardy, Ark., according to the Arkansas State Police.
Trooper Darren Bates, Troop B, Newport, Ark., reported Raymond Watson, 77, of Independence, was driving his 2010 Ford Taurus north when he crossed the center line and impacted a southbound 2005 Kenworth semi truck head-on.
The death marks 362 highway fatalities in Arkansas for 2019 compared to 359 in the same time frame last year.
