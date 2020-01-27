A $500 reward is now being offered for information leading to the recovery of a historic school bell recently stolen from the Old Main schoolhouse in Salem, Ark.
The money has been offered by Roger Meyers of Thayer Plant Food Co., who extended the gesture after he learned of the theft, according to officials with the Friends of Old Main Board of Directors. Board member Ron Plumlee previously said the brass bell had been hanging at the top of the building steps for over 70 years.
Plumlee was recently checking on maintenance at the building, built in 1930 and now used as a nonprofit activity center, when he noticed the bell was missing.
He said it appeared the bolts holding the bell in place were sawed off, and thinks multiple people were involved with the bell’s disappearance because of the its size and weight.
The bell has an inscription around the top and anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Fulton County, Ark., Sheriff’s Department at 870-895-2601.
