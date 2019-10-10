Texas County authorities report they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred today and left a man wounded.
The incident took place near the intersection of Highway 17 and W Highway near the Midvale area, according to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
A post circulating this morning on Facebook said Summersville School District was on lockdown. The school campus is just under 5 miles away from Midvale.
Superintendent Rick Stark told the Quill that from 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. the schools were placed on a "soft lockdown," which means students stay inside the school building and do not go outside for recess or class transitions. He said he made the decision to implement the security measure after hearing there was an active shooter nearby.
Further details will be provided as they are available.
