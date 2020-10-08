Juanita Lucille Willbanks, age 99, of Koshkonong, Mo., was born Aug. 19, 1921, in Oregon County, Mo., and passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at the Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, Mo.
Survivors include her children Leon Mustion and wife Loretta, of Thayer, Noval Willbanks, of Thayer, Bud Willbanks and wife Etta, of Koshkonong, Charlie Willbanks and wife Cherri, of Kingsville, LuAnn Robison, of Koshkonong, and Janell Willbanks, of Koshkonong; daughter-in-law Hoppy Willbanks, of West Plains; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters Donnia Terry and husband Gene, and Irene Madden.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Bessie (Linson) Brazeal; her husband Verble Willbanks; two sons Punkin Willbanks and Danny Willbanks; a son-in-law Duane Robison; a grandson Cameron Willbanks; a great-granddaughter Eve Mainprize; a great-grandson-in-law Bryan Tate; three brothers Bob Brazeal, CL Brazeal and Russell Brazeal; a sister, Agnes Hilburn.
Juanita was married to Verble Willbanks on Oct. 8, 1946, in Salem, Ark. She was a longtime member of the Koshkonong Freewill Baptist Church, and was also president of the Golden Or-Ells Senior Center. She loved her family as well as her family gatherings.
Burial will be Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Koshkonong Cemetery in Koshkonong, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.