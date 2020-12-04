The Ava Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is set to take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 and entry forms continue to be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday.
This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.” Floats will be judged and cash prizes and trophies will be awarded.
Entries will be judged at noon and should be set up and ready before then, said organizers. All parade participants will enter off of North Highway 5 on Industrial Raod, and anyone caught entering from any other point will be disqualified from the parade, they added.
For safety, there will be a marked, designated area to drop off participants and a representative for each float will need to be in charge of ensuring children make it from the drop off to the float — parents may not drive youths to to their floats, organizers emphasized. Also, anyone driving a motorized vehicle of any kind in the parade must have a valid driver’s license.
Judging for the Storefront Holiday Decorating Contest will take place at 6 p.m. the same night. Winners will receive free advertising in the Ava Community Guide. Business owners should call 417-683-4594 to let the chamber know they plan to participate.
