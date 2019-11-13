Ozarks Medical Center’s Neuropsych Unit will collect blankets, gloves and hats during its Warm it Up Drive held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Blankets collected will be donated to patients in the unit and residents of local shelters, and the hats and gloves will be given to local schools.
Items will be collected at the hospital’s main entrance by staff and volunteers. The main entrance is the surgery entrance, 1100 Kentucky Ave.
