A meeting of the West Plains R-7 School Board will be held tonight, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m. and followed by an open session meeting at 6 p.m.
Those wishing to observe the meeting may do so either virtually via Zoom or in person at West Plains Middle School.
Scheduled is a middle school academic spotlight and the approval of the consent agenda, which includes approval requests for resignations and employment of substitute and certified teachers as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson.
Under old business, discussion items include updates on academics, capital improvements and the Return to Learn plan. The filing for board member candidacy ends today, and that will also be discussed.
New business on the agenda includes Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) policies, surplus buses and a first reading of the 2021-2022 school calendar.
Wilson and school principals will give administrative reports, and a recap of the state school board meeting will be presented.
To observe the meeting online, join the open session at 6 p.m. by going to Zoom at zoom.us/j/97886569098?pwd=MUFzSHdBallBZUtxUkpDSW5IbGZHUT09. The meeting ID number is 978 8656 9098, and the passcode is 072731.
Next month's meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at West Plains Zizzer Pride Academy, 1009 Jackson St.
