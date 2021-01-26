The Heart of the Ozarks United Way will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Ozarks Healthcare’s Willard Hunter Room, located in Parkway Center, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
“The meeting is open to the public, so please feel free to attend,” invites Executive Director Dr. Stacy Tintocalis on behalf of the board of directors. Masks are required.
Heart of the Ozarks United Way serves communities in Howell County by providing assistance to 15 nonprofit member agencies.
For more information, contact the local United Way office via email at uwayhoo@gmail.com or visit the website at www.heartoftheozarksunitedway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.