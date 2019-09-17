The Alton Chamber of Commerce will met at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the basement conference room at the Oregon County Courthouse on the square.
This is the chamber’s last meeting before the Black Gold Walnut Festival, which will be held the first weekend of October, so chamber members are encouraged to attend.
