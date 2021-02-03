Funeral services for Dean Bennett, 84, Pomona, Missouri, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Bennett passed away at 12:49 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 10, 1936, in Pomona, Mo., to Stafford Bennett and Edna Collins Bennett. Dean graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1954. On Oct. 23, 1955, he was married in Pomona, Mo., to Melba Brixey.
Dean was an avid hunter. He loved his family, his farm and beef operation; Dean could be found on Tuesdays at Ozark Regional Stockyards, where he bought and sold cattle for himself and others. Mr. Bennett had been a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church since childhood.
He is survived by his wife Melba Bennett, of the family home; one daughter Vicky Wade and husband Lee, West Plains, Mo.; one grandson Jason Lambert, West Plains, Mo.; one niece Sharon Hunter and husband Vernon; one nephew Robbie Hall; and special family friends Kimberly and Lyndal Turner and their children Kelsey Collins and Grady Turner.
His parents, one sister Joyce Bennett and one brother Robert Bennett preceded him in death.
Mr. Bennett lay in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, the family requests masks be worn. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Olden, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery, Olden, Mo., and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
