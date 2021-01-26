Fairview School is offering two dates for preschool and kindergarten screenings for the 2021-2022 school year.
Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 to screen for preschool, or 5 years old by Aug. 1 to screen for kindergarten.
Screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 25 at Fairview School, 4036 K Highway in West Plains. Parents are required to wear masks inside the school building.
To sign up, call Fairview at 256-3868 and ask to set up an appointment.
On the appointed screening date, parents should bring their child’s SSN, birth certificate, proof of residency and shot record.
