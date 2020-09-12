The annual “Sleepers in September” collection drive is underway and donations of sleepers or sleep sacks for babies are needed.
“Too many babies do not have enough clothing or blankets to keep them warm during these cold winter months,” said local Ozark Chapter President Jeanne Roles of Mtn. View. “We at Newborns In Need are doing that for them, in the best way we know how. You help by providing a warm sleeper or sleep sack to ensure no matter what the circumstances they can stay warm and comfortable.”
Newborns in Need (NIN), Ozark Chapter, will collect new, unused sleepers in sizes 0-12 months during its annual Sleeper In September clothing drive. Additional baby clothing and care items are also welcome, as are monetary contributions and yarn for members to knit or crochet items for babies.
“Our area continues to have many babies needing our help to stay clothed and warm,” said Roles. “Any donations stay locally.”
The Ozark NIN chapter is among more than 60 chapters across the United States. Founded in 1992, NIN is a 501(c)(3) charity that responds to the needs of premature and newborn babies whose parents are experiencing a crisis situation and have difficulty providing the necessary items for their babies.
NIN chapters also provide bereavement items for those parents experiencing an unexpected death of a newborn.
The local chapter donates between 200 to 400 baby items each month, said Roles. The items are made by a group of about 10 volunteers, and given to 11 locations.
NIN’s guiding principle is “One Heart, One Mission; Serving All God’s Children.
Contact Roles, 417-247-1479, to arrange for any donation to be picked up.
