Thelma Grace McDowell Day was born March 12, 1934, and passed peacefully on Feb. 4, 2021, at NHC Healthcare, West Plains, Mo., at the age of 86.
Thelma was a true lover of God who sought to honor Him in all that she did, especially in the area of giving. She taught children’s classes at Pomona Assembly of God Church for many years.
She is survived by her children Gail Bruce and husband Jesse, West Plains, Daniel McCarthy and wife Darci, South Fork, and Steven McCarthy and wife Lori, Houston, Mo.; brothers Martin McDowell and wife Betty, Iuka, Kan., and Max McDowell and wife Josie, Minneola, Kan.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by spouses John McCarthy and Sammy Day; three sisters Beatrice, Francis and Martha; and one son David McCarthy.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Iuka, Kan., under the direction of Larrison Mortuary, Pratt, Kan. Local arrangements were under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs, Mo. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
