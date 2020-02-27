The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Royal Oak Enterprises for exposing employees to multiple safety and health hazards at company facilities in Summersville and Branson.
The charcoal manufacturer is facing $339,702 in penalties.
OSHA cited the Summersville facility for 10 serious violations for electrical and forklift hazards, accumulation of combustible material and exposing employees to silica dust.
Documents from OSHA addressed to the West Plains location, issued Feb. 20, show that on Aug. 28, 2019, a forklift truck at the Summersville facility was missing a brake pedal anti-slip cover, rendering the vehicle unsafe for use, but it had not been taken out of service.
On the same day, OSHA inspectors noted, employees at Royal Oak in Summersville working in direct proximity to conveyor belts were exposed to the possibility of serious injury, as the belt rollers were not covered or guarded.
Similarly, on the same belt, the risk of serious injury to workers was exacerbated by an uncovered or unguarded chain and sprocket in the feed hopper, and an uncovered or unguarded wheel and chain on the shaker belt, inspectors reported.
A three-outlet adapter used to power light fixtures above a workstation near the main incline conveyor to bagging was also found by inspectors to be damaged, presenting a danger of electrical shock and burns, the documents show.
Another shock, burn and fire hazard reported by inspectors involved the use of a flexible extension cord to power lighting fixtures, instead of permanent wiring. In addition, electrical wires in a cord connecting a food control pedal to a bag hanger were found to be exposed. Other electric dangers were also documented: employees required to operate machinery and perform lockout or tag-out procedures had limited access to a breaker panel and a safety switch. However, inspectors reported those issues were corrected during the inspection.
The facility has been given until March 17 to remedy the violations not already addressed, said inspectors, and could be penalized as much as $80,773 in total.
The Branson facility was cited for 19 serious violations for exposing employees to confined space entry, electrical, housekeeping, hearing and forklift hazards; deficiencies in lockout/tag-out; inadequate machine guarding; and failure to mount a fire extinguisher.
“Every employer is required to provide a workplace free of hazards,” said Loren Sweat, OSHA principal deputy assistant secretary of labor. “Employers who implement a safety and health program that includes identifying and fixing hazards can minimize the risk of worker injuries and illnesses.”
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
According to OSHA documents, the Summersville location is managed by the West Plains facility on ZZ Highway. Other Missouri locations include Centerville in Reynolds County, Salem in Dent County and Ellsinore in Carter County. Royal Oak Enterprises is headquartered in Roswell, Ga.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.
