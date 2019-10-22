Officials at Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc. (HOEC), reported late Tuesday morning that about 389 members were still without power as a result of storms that moved through the area in the early morning hours of Monday.
The number represents a significant drop; at one point after the storms impacted the area between 2 and 3 a.m. Monday, 4,600 co-op members were without power. Member Communications Specialist Dakota Bates said those without power appear to be most heavily concentrated near Vanzant and Dora, but outages are still reported in Willow Springs, Mtn. View, Winona and Eminence.
HOEC crews were joined by crews from PIKE and Arkansas Electric as they worked well into Monday night said Bates, and additional crews from SEMO Electric Cooperative, Ozark Border Electric Cooperative and Black River Electric Cooperative arrived early Tuesday to help restore power to members.
“Crews are continuing to work diligently to safely restore power to our members,” said Manager of Member Services Myles Smith. “We appreciate the help we are receiving from the additional crews, and want to thank them for their time and efforts. As always, we greatly appreciate the patience of our members during outages.”
Bates noted cooperation among cooperatives continues to be one of HOEC’s guiding principles.
High winds on Monday, coupled with saturated grounds, caused trees from outside the right-of-way to fall onto power lines, in turn causing the lines to fall to the ground. As of Tuesday morning, the co-op identified 41 broken poles, up from the 28 poles known to be broken on Monday morning.
HOEC officials remind members if they see a downed power line, to stay away from it and report it to the cooperative immediately at 256-2131 or 888-HOE-POWER. To report an outage, call the 24-hour dispatch at those numbers or go online to the cooperative website at www.hoecoop.org.
Officials note the cooperative Facebook page is not equipped to report outages: Direct phone calls and online outage reporting go directly into HOEC’s outage management system and Facebook messages do not.
