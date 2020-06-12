The South Central Walk Worthy Women’s Conference, an interdenominational event formerly known as the Empowered Women’s Conference continues to be planned for July 10 through 11 at First Baptist Church, 409 U.S. 60 in Mtn. View.
The event, was initially planned to be held in April.
Times are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 10, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 11.
The conference, themed "For Such a Time as This," will be hosted by Teresa Arthur and feature three keynote speakers: author and Bible teacher Shelene Bryan, KY3 news anchor/reporter Sara Forhetz, and author and Bible teacher Kasey Van Norman.
Praise and worship will be led by Richie and Brad Jester and breakout sessions will be lead by Stacie Baker, Mandy Grogan and Shelley May Richisin.
The cost for the event is $40 through July 9 and includes Saturday's breakfast and lunch. Registration may be completed online at www.scwalkworthy.com. Printable registration forms are also available on the website, along with information about area hotels and the event.
Those who want to order a T-shirt must register by June 26.
On July 9, the cost to attend the event will increase to $45. Before registering, potential participants are encouraged to check the website to ensure seats are still available. Anyone registering after July 8 is asked to register onsite at the event.
