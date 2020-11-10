Fern Louise Campbell

Mtn. Grove
One of God’s most precious gifts to this world, Fern Louise (Goodman) Campbell, was born May 18, 1929, and was greeted by Jesus and her heavenly family on Nov. 6, 2020, at 91 years, 5 months and 19 days of age.
Fern was born in Thomasville, Mo., the daughter of Ross and Chloa (Andrews) Goodman.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Chloa Goodman, an infant brother Glenn Goodman, one sister Bonnie Bell, one sister-in-law Alice Goodman, one son Harold Campbell, one son-in-law Robert Gosnell and one daughter-in-law Janna Campbell.
She is survived by four children Belva Campbell of Birch Tree, Mo., Cheryl Gosnell of Eureka, Mo., Dowe Campbell and Jennifer Hurt of Mtn. Grove, Mo., Tammy Mangum and her husband Bill, of Hanies City, Fla.; nine wonderful grandchildren Julie and C.J., Tobie and Tessa, Cassie, Emily and Ross, Scot and Renee; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Fern was raised on a farm near Thomasville where she walked every day to school. She graduated from Thomasville High School in 1947. Following graduation at age 16, she attended SMS Teacher’s College in Springfield, Mo. During her early teaching years, Fern rode a horse to Bale’s School in Highland and Royal Oak School.
Fern was married to Curtis Campbell on Dec. 9, 1949, in Salem, Ark. Five children were born to this union. They moved to Peoria, Ill., where Fern was a homemaker for 12 years. Then she and Curtis moved to a small farm near Mtn. View, Mo.
In 1963, they purchased a second farm in Birch Tree, Mo., where they continued to live for 34 years. It was during this time Fern worked at Conaway-Winters Shoe Factory. Later, she worked for Coinco Acceptors Manufacturing Company in Mtn. View for 12 years until her retirement in 1995.
Following retirement, Fern and Curtis moved to Mtn. Grove, Mo., where they built a new home and continued raising Hereford cattle.
Fern became a Christian at an early age and was baptized in the Eleven Point River. At the time of her passing, she was a member of First Christian Church in Mtn. Grove.
She had a passion for quilting, reading the Bible, working in her flowers, raising a beautiful garden, and having a cupboard full of snacks. She always had time to help anyone in need.
As she got older, Fern had a passion for reading and playing Sudoku. Her greatest loves in life were her children, grandchildren and Jesus Christ, her Lord. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Visitation for Fern Campbell was held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at First Christian Church, Mtn. Grove. Funeral services followed the visitation at 11 a.m., also at the church, with Brother Justin DeVries officiating.
Song selections were “I’ll Fly Away/Washed In The Blood,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” “Give Thanks,” and “In The Garden.”
Ross Campbell, Scot Mangum, Chris Sater, Jacob Peterson, Sam Peterson and Bill Mangum served as pallbearers. Julie Patterson, C.J. Patterson, Tobie Self, Tessa Sater, Renee Mangum, Emily Peterson, Blake Self, Logan Self, Cassie Purket and Harold Campbell served as honorary pallbearers.
Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery, Thomasville, Mo., under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mtn. Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Hill Cemetery in care of Alton Bank, P.O. Box 7, Alton, MO 65606.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com.
