Police dogs are integral part of many police forces around the world. They can perform jobs their human partners can’t. With a trained, sensitive nose, dogs can detect illegal substances that might otherwise go unnoticed or help find a person trapped beneath rubble.
The West Plains Police Department’s newest dog, Loki, can do those things and more.
“Loki is certified in criminal apprehension, article recovery, tracking and narcotics,” said the dog’s handler, Officer Paul Bradshaw, who has been with the department since 2017.
Bradshaw added that Loki is trained to sniff out narcotics such as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. He and Loki are the department’s first “dual purpose” team.
According to Bradshaw, Loki has already had several deployments.
In October 2019, Loki first touched U.S. soil and began training immediately. After testing determined the dog would be a good fit for the West Plains Police Department, Bradshaw first spent two weeks with the dog as part of a socialization process. Then, he said, he and the dog went to Tulsa, Okla., for four weeks of training at TorchLight K9, a police dog training school.
“He’s a good police dog and is completely socialized,” said Bradshaw. That means that, with the handler’s permission, Loki can be petted like a normal dog.
Loki’s acquisition comes almost a year after the April 2019 retirement of Tuk, the canine partner handled by Officer Justin Brown, due to medical issues. The dog lived for another seven months before being euthanized due to a rapidly deteriorating intervertebral disc disease that caused coordination issues and immobility in its hindquarters.
In November 2019, the West Plains City Council voted to name the new dog park after Tuk. The park is planned to be placed on Worel Street in the northern part of the city, and will be named “Tuk’s Playground: K-9 Officer Memorial Park.”
A campaign was started to raise funds by the community for Tuk’s replacement. In July, the police department held a fundraising banquet which was attended by over 300 people and raised $16,000.
A second canine officer is planned to be added to the police department eventually.
