Scarecrows are expected to make an appearance Friday night on Court Square in downtown West Plains.
From 5 to 8 p.m., the West Plains Downtown Revitalization organization will host its monthly Downtown Stroll. The theme for the month is “Scarecrows on the Square” and scarecrow decorating contest will be held with participants getting to decorate a street lamp and set up a scarecrow display.
Downtown visitors will vote for their favorite displays and awards will be given to the top three winners.
The West Plains Daily Quill will be present with its scarecrow and staff will hand out free copies of the fall issue of Ozarks Magazine and ink pens to interested strollers.
In addition to the scarecrow contest, children will have the chance to participate in the “Chalk Walk” and draw their favorite fall item.
Local crafters, vendors and musicians will be present and local restaurants will be open.
At 7 p.m., Arts on the Avenue will put on a play rendition of E.B. White’s 1952 children’s classic, “Charlotte’s Web,” at the Avenue Theatre, 307 Washington Ave.
The next Downtown Stroll will be Nov. 1 with a theme of “Scare on the Square.” The events typically happen on the first Friday of each month; October’s stroll was delayed a week due to West Plains High School Homecoming.
For more info on the Downtown Stroll and other West Plains Downtown Revitalization Updates, follow @WPDTR on Facebook.
