The Missouri Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) is asking for Missourians to submit nominations for Missouri Family Physician of the Year by Feb. 3.
Each year, the academy, which represents over 1,600 active members, recognizes an outstanding and caring family physician in Missouri.
Nominations may be made by the public, as well as by physicians or their staff. Names must be submitted by completing a nomination form online and explaining why the nominee deserves the award, including describing what characteristics make the family doctor stand out among colleagues.
Visit www.mo-afp.org/members/member-recognition/family-physician-year for information about the judging criteria, eligibility requirements, limitations and the nomination and selection process. Those unsure if their physician meets the eligibility requirements may call 573-635-0830 or email office@mo-afp.org.
Founded in 1947, the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians is a nonprofit professional medical association of more than 2,400 physicians, residents and medical students across the state and is headquartered in Jefferson City. The academy is dedicated to optimizing the health of patients, families and communities of Missouri through patient care, advocacy, education, and research.
MAFP is a constituent chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), one of the largest national medical organizations, with more than 134,600 members in 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam, as well as internationally. The AAFP is headquartered in Leawood, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.