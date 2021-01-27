The Howell County Health Department reported 13 new cases confirmed as of Tuesday morning, recording 3,432 cases of coronavirus infection and 93 associated deaths to date.
With 822 tests yielding 168 positive results, the 14-day positivity rate is 20.4%, up 2.9% from a week ago. Public health officials say 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
In the two week period prior, 1,606 tests had been conducted, and this time last month, 1,888 tests were recorded.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are down 6.45% from 8 to 14 days ago. About 36.3 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 78 are known to be currently active, and of those, 15 require hospitalization, 1 patient in 5, or 20%. A week ago, health officials reported 117 active cases, nine of which were hospitalized.
On Oct. 16, when the highest number of patients had been hospitalized to date, 282 cases were active, of which 21 needed hospital care, 7.4%.
Of the newest cases eight are in West Plains, three in Mtn. View and one each in Caulfield and Bakersfield.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 450,414.
Change from last report: 1,079.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 6,686.
Change from last report: 133.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 287,187.
Change from last report: 2,485.
25,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Benton, Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 4,690.
Change from last report: 40.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
