Graveside services for Mary Lou Hambelton, 81, Dora, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Ball Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hambelton passed away at 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Hambelton will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
