Breanna Rader, a 2013 Willow Springs High School graduate, has joined the West Plains Daily Quill’s sales team as an advertising representative.
Rader was born in Springfield and raised around the Mtn. Grove, Cabool and Willow Springs areas. She attended several surrounding schools before attending Willow Springs High School for all four years and graduating. Now a resident of rural Mtn. Grove, Rader lives about 15 miles outside of town on the other side of her grandparents’ farm, where she grew up.
“We are very fortunate to have Breanna on our sales team,” said Publisher Jim Perry. “She will be primarily working with customers in northern Howell County. She brings a lot of sales experience and customer service to the Quill. I am pleased to have her on board.”
“Having been raised on my grandparent’s dairy farm, I am used to hard work. I will bring that same work ethic to my job here at the West Plains Daily Quill,” said Rader. “Although I am new to the newspaper industry, my experience in customer service and sales has helped prepare me to serve my clients. I am excited to create relationships and successful partnerships with the communities of West Plains, Willow Springs and Mtn. View.”
In her free time, Rader enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, spending time with her animals and, in the summer, anything that involves water.
