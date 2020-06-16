Evelyn Walllace

Evelyn Beatrice Wallace, 96, of West Plains, Mo., went on to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in West Plains, Mo. Born on March 20, 1924, in Alton, Mo. she was the daughter of the late Andrew Claude and Viola Pearl Woods Dotson.
She was united in marriage on May 11, 1941, in Alton, Mo., to Robert Joe Wallace, who preceded her in death on November 25, 2002. Evelyn and Joe were married for 61 years.
She is survived by one son Donald Wallace and wife Ginger of Judsonia, Ark.; one daughter Glenda Nau and husband Sid of Kansas City, Mo.; four grandsons Dr. Bradley Wallace and wife Annika of Jacksonville, Fla., Timothy Wallace and wife Sherry of Los Angeles, Calif., Sam Nau and wife Amy of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Dr. Martin Nau and wife Laura of New York, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren Jack Wallace, Ben Wallace, Luke Wallace, Avery Nau, Spencer Nau and June Nau; one sister Joan Johnson of Ozark, Mo.; two sisters-in-law Mildred Wallace of Alton, Mo., and Darlene Dotson of Elsberry, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
Evelyn grew up in the large Dotson family with sisters Shirley, Sylvia and Joan and brothers Adrain, Hugh and Ray. During the Depression Era they moved to Colorado to work in the beet fields. It was there that her father, Claude, lost his leg in a saw mill accident.
Moving back to Missouri Evelyn would attend school in Oregon County, but did not graduate from high school. (She would later complete her GED in St. Louis.) Shortly after her marriage to Joe in 1941, they moved to St. Louis and both worked in the aircraft industry during the war. Evelyn often spoke with a smile about being “Rosie the Riveter.” Evelyn and Joe and the entire Dotson family were devastated by the loss of her brother Adrain in World War II in 1944.
In 1945 Evelyn and Joe moved back to Oregon County and purchased the Royal Oak Store, then in 1946 the Garfield Store near Couch. Donald and Glenda were born while their folks worked at the store.
In 1950 it was back to St. Louis, where Joe worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft (now Boeing) for many years. Evelyn was not only homemaker, but helped Joe build 10 houses in his off-hours.
While living in St. Louis, Evelyn and Joe and family were members of Grandview Baptist Church. Their home was adjacent to the church and they could walk to services. Evelyn had many fond memories of Grandview, where her husband and children made their professions of faith.
In 1974, Joe retired and he and Evelyn moved to West Plains. No doubt, one of the happiest times for Evelyn was living on their small farm, close to relatives, working the garden and helping raise four grandsons during their frequent visits to the farm. They soon began to attend United Freewill Baptist Church and made many good and faithful friends there.
In 1989 Evelyn and Joe sold the farm and moved to Paula Drive in West Plains. The years on Paula Drive were good ones, and included another big garden. They had great neighbors who would become lifelong friends.
Evelyn faced many health issues over the years, including Joe’s Alzheimer’s disease in 1994. Cancer, open-heart surgery and pneumonia took their toll on Evelyn, but she fought back and recovered each time.
Looking back over the years, Evelyn enjoyed helping Joe with all of his projects, gardening, and gospel music. Before her eyesight failed she enjoyed reading (she frequently visited the library), watching “Wheel of Fortune” and playing Scrabble.
In her Bible she had written “Contentment is realizing that God has already given me all I need.” She was a faithful follower of Christ, devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Pastor Dennis McGinley, Bro. Richard King, Bro. Gale Wooten and all from United Freewill Baptist Church for their love, prayers and support for Evelyn; to her neighbors Rev. Gene and Ina Bates for their faithful friendship; to her nephews and nieces that visited her so often; and our sincere gratitude to Lenora, Fontella, Lisa, Trina and all from Pleasant Valley Manor for treating Evelyn with love and respect and comforting her in her final days.
Graveside services for Evelyn Beatrice Wallace were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Huddleston Cemetery near Alton, Mo., with Pastor Dennis McGinley officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in West Plains, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to United Freewill Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.