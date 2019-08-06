The third annual Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks is set to return the first weekend of October in Douglas County.
The two day festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at New Haven Event Center on Highway 14 between West Plains and Ava.
A 10 a.m. Sunday service is included in the festivities, along with a weekend full of music on the festival’s main stage. South Wynn, Possum Trot, Jeremy Meyers and the Ashley West Dance Group will perform on the festival’s first day. After the Sunday service, String Union Bluegrass, Finley River Boys and the Pat Dennis Dance Group will take the stage.
“There will be areas where anyone can join in our impromptu music jams,” say organizers. “If you find your foot tapping, there is plenty of room for dancing.”
In addition to music, festivalgoers will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about how things were done and made in the Ozarks past as they visit artisan exhibitors.
Those feeling competitive can take part in the festival’s talent show, enter the pie or cornbread baking contests, dress in period costume for the Period Clothing Contest, show off their muscles while cross cut sawing or enter the scavenger hunt. Students can enter the Heritage Art Contest for a chance to win a college scholarship.
All activities are billed as family-friendly.
In addition to music, games and vendors, participants can expect “lots of food,” said organizers. Offerings will include burgers, catfish, barbecue pork and brisket, turkey legs, roasted corn, baked goods and beverages.
Parking is free. A small gate donation of $5 or more per adult is requested to assist with festival expenses.
The Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks was created to preserve and celebrate the culture and history of the Ozarks through educational activities, preserving traditional skills and acknowledging local artisans while creating new community traditions.
Because of its mission, the festival committee does not charge artisan exhibitors for their space and covers expenses through community support. To learn more about a booth space or festival sponsorships/donations or marketing a business by placing an ad in the festival program, visit www.heritage417.com or follow @phfozarks on Facebook.
