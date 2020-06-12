Summersville Bookends

It was the day before the big ice storm in 2006, and the little cat seemed to sense the change in the weather as he attempted to befriend different shop-owners on the Summersville Square. Such a friendly little guy and handsome — a gray and white tuxedo shorthair — that I decided to rescue him if he was still around when I closed the library. My 19-year old cat, Possum, had died a few months before, and I was ready to fill the empty place he had left.
I was disappointed when the cat was nowhere to be found at closing time. I phoned in my carryout order to D & K’s Drive-Inn and drove the two blocks to pick it up before heading home. Much to my amazement, there, at the pickup window, was the little cat! It had to be Providence — for each of us.
My friends know all about Thomas — the little feral cat who visited the library in 2006 and found a Forever Home with me, and also that Thomas has been going downhill for the last few months.
I’m preparing myself for life without him. He’s been quite the little character since coming home with me that wintery night almost 14 years ago — but that’s another story for another time.
Planning for the 2020 Summer Reading Program during the month of July is in the works at this time, and more information will be released as it’s finalized. Due to the need for social distancing, no activities for the program will be held inside the library.
All Texas County Libraries have reopened now, but guidelines will be in place for a time to protect the safety of workers and patrons:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- Each person will be allowed a total of 30 minutes in the library per day including computer use;
- Only 10 patrons may be inside the library at a time;
- No children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Limit one person per family at a time.
Our monthly Color Me Calm adult coloring group and Friends of the Library meetings will be suspended until further notice in following the social distancing guidelines.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
