St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains will hold its annual Christmas Craft Show from Nov. 7 through 9 at the church, 291 N. Kentucky Ave.
Hours will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
The public is invited to enjoy what organizers call a “new and exciting collection of elegant and rustic handmade crafts and holiday décor.” They add that everything for sale “is of exceptional quality, reasonably priced and awaiting a new home.”
The holiday sale has been an annual event for over 30 years.
In addition to crafts and decor, shoppers have to opportunity to buy chili, chili dogs and hot dogs. Dinners include chips, drinks and desserts for $5 for adults and $2 for children, and dine-in or carryout options are available.
All are reminded to take home a “wonderful mouthwatering dessert” from the event’s bake sale.
Giveaway drawings will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 for a decorated Christmas tree and a handmade quilt. Tickets for each drawing are $1.
Shoppers can enjoy free apple cider while browsing in a relaxed atmosphere and can also register for a free gift. Credit cards will be accepted.
A Thrivent Financial Action Team is participating in this event by providing seed money in the amount of $250 to help purchase food for the meals. Thrivent Action Team members also help during the event, said organizers.
