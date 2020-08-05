THIS WEEK
Aug. 5, 8 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.): The “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market is open twice weekly in the Endurance Church parking lot on Worley Drive, next to Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply.
Aug. 5 (2-5 p.m.): The Missouri Job Center will host a virtual job fair. Job seekers may register online at jobs.mo.gov/seeker-virtual-job-fair-registration.
Aug. 5 (2-2:30 p.m.) MDC will host a free virtual program focusing on how regional bird species populations are fairing. The event is intended for participants 12 and older. Required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173877.
Aug. 5 (5:30-8:30 p.m.): Lessons 1 and 2 of the MDC’s Discover Nature fishing events, featuring equipment, casting, proper handling of fish, knot-tying and hook-baiting will be offered at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. Registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173664.
Aug. 6 and 7 (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.): St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Huge Inside Yard Sale will be held at 291 N. Kentucky Ave. Many items will be priced at only a quarter. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Organizers request no “early bird” shoppers. From the proceeds, $100 will be given to the West Plains Christian Clinic. Call 256-6685 or follow St. Paul Lutheran Church on Facebook.
Aug. 6 (noon): The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be held virtually via Zoom Conference. City of West Plains Tourism Committee member Russ Gant will be the guest speaker. A dial-in option is also available by calling 312-626-6799. The meeting number is 989 5610 3666 and password, 166170. The lunch will be recorded and posted on the chamber’s Facebook page, as well.
Aug. 6 (5:30-8:30 p.m.): Lessons 3 and 4 of the MDC’s Discover Nature fishing events, featuring five common Missouri fish, fishing with lures and regulations, will be offered at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. Registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173670. Lesson 1 must be completed before participating.
Aug. 6 (7 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98 hosts a weekly Veterans Support Group for any branch of service. The veterans-helping-veterans program is 100% confidential. Group meets at the post, 1852 County Road 6070. Call 256-6986 for more information.
Aug. 7 (10:30-11 a.m.): MDC will host a free virtual program for children, “Little Acorns: Cottontails.” It is designed for children ages 3 to 6, but all ages can participate. Required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173709.
Aug. 8 (8 a.m. to noon): A Back to School Fair will be held in the Dora School cafeteria, offering free clothing, shoes, backpacks, hygiene kits and haircuts. All necessary school supplies for pre-K through eighth grade, plus paper, pens and pencils for high schoolers, will be provided directly to the school courtesy of Back to School Basics. To donate gently used clothing call Teri, 712-1027, or Shanna, 293-7471. Social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available upon entrance. Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been exposed is asked not to attend.
Aug. 8 (8:30-9:30 a.m.): Dove hunters can get tips on dove identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, shooting techniques and game care during a free online program hosted by the MDC. Required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171721.
Aug. 8 and 15 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The West Plains Farmers Market sets up at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. in the pavilion on the south side of East Towne Village Shopping Center. Call 213-1148 to place an order for curbside pickup.
Aug. 8 (4 p.m.) The Willow Springs Saddle Club will hold a horse show. Call Sally Hickman, 274-0894 for details.
Aug. 9 (10 a.m.): The Howell Family will appear live in concert at the Koshkonong Assembly of God Church, which will be followed by a church dinner. For more information, see howellfamilymusic.com.
Aug. 9 (10 a.m.): Ozark National Scenic Riverways offers a free paddling clinic for those interested in improving their kayak skills. Paddlers will meet at Current River State Park. Participants should bring their own lunch and floatation device. Sessions are limited to 10 people and preregistration is required; to sign up call 573-323-8093. Social distancing is encouraged, as well as appropriate face coverings, if desired.
Aug. 10 (noon to 1 p.m.): Ozarks storyteller Marideth Sisco will be the guest speaker at the West Plains Council on the Arts luncheon in the Community Room at the public library. Masks are required in order to attend. Cost for lunch, catered by Dawn Dionne, is $10 for council members, and $15 for the general public.Reservations may be made online through the August 2020 Lunch with Art event page on Facebook, by calling Paula at 293-2325 or via email info@westplainsarts.org
Aug. 10-14 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): Ozark Christian Tabernacle will host a virtual Bible camp via Zoom. Register online through Aug. 9 at forms.gle/tu67b3e59xDnpGLG9.
Aug. 11 (10-10:30 a.m.): Learn what native plants attract pollinators during a free online program, “Garden tour for you and the bees,” hosted by the MDC. Required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173920.
Aug. 11 (1-6 p.m.): An open house event for prospective students will be held at Southwest Baptist University in Mtn. View in the Myrtle Glass Learning Center. Applications for admission and the opportunity to register for classes, which start Aug. 17, will be available. For more information contact Shae Miller, shaemiller@sbuniv.edu or 934-2999.
NEXT WEEK
Aug. 12 (10-11 a.m.): Learn how to establish a habitat to attract a variety of birds during a free online program, “Creating a bird sanctuary,” hosted by the MDC. Required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173928.
Aug. 13 and 14 (7 a.m.-4 p.m.): The Center Fundraiser Committee, on behalf of Gainesville’s senior center, will hold a Huge Inside Yard Sale at the Tecumseh Community Center that formerly housed the fire station, east of Gainesville on U.S. 160. Prices are very low, and many items are only a quarter. Funds from the sale will go toward The Center. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended, and “early bird” shoppers are discouraged.
Aug. 13 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.): Teachers can learn what how pollination can make their curriculums grow during a workshop, “Building a Pollinator Garden for Your Schoolyard Using Discover Nature Schools,” hosted by the MDC at the Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. The workshop is limited to seven teachers and COVID-19 safety protocol will be in place; staff will wear masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. Register via the MDC teacher portal page, mdc.mo.gov/teacher.
Aug. 13 (10 a.m. to noon): West Plains Senior Center on East Main Street will host a blood pressure clinic, courtesy of Southern Care & Comfort, by appointment only. Call center Director Joy Hays, 256-4055, to set up a time. Spots are limited.
