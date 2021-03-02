Tom Skinner

Lewis Thomas Skinner Sr., son of the late Henry and Zora Mullins Skinner, was born Aug. 25, 1933, in the Hutton Valley, Mo., area. He passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Orvella Blackburn, at the age of 87 years.
Tom attended school in Hutton Valley, Mo., and Los Angeles, Calif. He was the sixth of nine children. Tom was shy growing up. From a young age, Tom was a hard worker. His first job was delivering newspapers in Los Angeles. After a few years in California, the family moved back to the West Plains area. Tom began laying brick with his Dad at the age of 16 along with his brothers, Bud and Bob.
Tom met his first true love, Lola "Faye" Howell in West Plains, Mo., in the early 1950s. They were on a double date, but not with each other. At the end of that date, Tom drove everyone home. After having found out where Faye lived, Tom showed up at her home the next weekend to ask her out. That was the beginning of their love story. They married in 1954. They lived in Willow Springs, Mo., before eventually moving to West Plains. From this marriage, Lewis Thomas Skinner Jr. and Orvella Faye Skinner were born. Faye was tragically taken from Tom and family on Dec. 31, 1981.
Tom served in the United States Army from Aug. 4, 1953, to June 21, 1955. Part of his service time, he was stationed in Germany where he served as a welder. In 1976, Tom began teaching masonry at West Plains High School VoTech. He taught for 17 years before retiring in 1984. He was a popular teacher with his students.
In 1982, Tom met Ora "Marie" Brundige. He and Marie each got a second chance at true love. They married on June 3, 1983. Tom gained another daughter, Carrie, that day.
Tom's favorite pastime was fishing, and his favorite fishing buddy was Marie. Their favorite place to fish was Red Bank Campground in Gamaliel, Ark., at Norfork Lake. In 2002, they built their dream house next to the old campground. They experienced many great adventures there. They attended Gamaliel Church of Grace as long as their health allowed. Tom loved his family and friends, Besides fishing, he enjoyed hunting, watching old westerns, country music, dancing with Marie and helping Marie lay out her beautiful quilt patterns.
Tom is survived by his son Lewis Thomas Skinner Jr. and his wife Martha Jeanette "Jan" Skinner, of Gamaliel, Ark.; his daughter Orvella Blackburn and her husband Randy Blackburn, of Willard, Mo.; his brother Robert "Bob" Skinner and his wife Beth Skinner, of Pomona, Mo.; his sister Rosemary Holloway and her husband Les Holloway, of West Plains, Mo.; a daughter by marriage Carrie Windes and her husband Rick Windes, of Springfield, Mo.; five granddaughters Shawna Conner, Angele DeWeese, Sherry Uchtman, Kelli and Kayla Windes; bonus granddaughters Andrea Tuhey, Chrissy Stillings and Erica Hawkins; bonus grandsons Robert “Bob” Ruiz and Jerrett Sussman; 19 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends who will miss him very much.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his first wife Lola Faye Skinner, of 27 years, Dec. 31, 1981; his second wife Ora Marie Skinner of 37 years, Sept. 4, 2020; his sisters Dolora Johnson, Helen Blair, Edith Raney, Francis Carter and Wilma Tom; and his brother Henry “Bud” Skinner.
Tom Skinner will lie in state from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains. Graveside services will be on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery in West Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.