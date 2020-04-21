Donald Provow

A private graveside service for Donald Lee Provow, 68, Pomona, Mo., will be held at Mt. Zion (Olden) Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Provow passed away 6:29 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 6, 1952, at West Plains, Mo., to Erbie Light Provow and Loraine Pearl Keith Provow. He graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1971. On July 7, 1978, he was married at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Pomona, Mo., to Brenda Burgess.
Mr. Provow worked at Marathon Electric (now known as Regal). He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on small engines with his grandkids. Mr. Provow was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Provow; one child Amanda Crawford and husband Les; three grandchildren Gavin, Aiden and Nash; one step-grandson Lane Crawford and wife Merissa; two sisters Anna May Arnold and significant other Harold Branscum, and Joann Provow; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, stepmother Lillian Provow, one brother Ronnie Provow and wife Barb, and one sister Carolyn Johnson and husband Jim preceded him in death.
Mr. Provow will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
