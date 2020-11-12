Graveside services for Glendora Johnson, 88, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Pottersville Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Historic Post Office, 204 E. Main St., West Plains, Mo.
Mrs. Johnson passed away at 10:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 16, 1931, at Pottersville, Mo., to Fred Belcher and Thelma Wheat Belcher. On March 2, 1950, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Raymond Jr. Johnson, who preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 1995.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the activities of all of her children and grandchildren. She attended many ballgames in her life and was a big Cardinals fan. Her hobbies included going to yard sales, drawing and writing poems. Mrs. Johnson was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her children Denise Philpott, Terry Johnson and wife Teresa, Marisa Wilkening and husband Ted, Lavina Wilkening and husband Charley, James Johnson and Sherry Johnson; her grandchildren Monica Kesling and Brad Hale, Tiffany Atkisson, Sheldon Wilkening, Afton McCall, Seth Johnson and wife Mallory, Lindsay McCall, Dylan Wilkening, Shelbey Wilkening, Landon Wilkening, Brian Johnson and wife Shelly and Brad Johnson; her great-grandchildren Mackenzie Kesling, Dakota Kesling and wife Kelsee, MaKaala Harris, Haddlee Atkisson, Addison Sanders, Colten Johnson, Cassidy Johnson, Camry Johnson and Briar Johnson; her great-great-grandchildren Payton Kesling, Rayelee Gregory and Maddox Kesling; many nieces and nephews including Elaine Baker and husband Mark and their son Alex; and all that called her “Grandma Glendy.”
Her parents, husband, two brothers Vedron Belcher and wife Shirley and Lee Belcher and wife Alvina, and one sister Margie Stoll and husband Doug, and one infant brother preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pottersville Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.