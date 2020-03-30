The West Plains Daily Quill office has closed its doors to the general public to do its part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Staff is still available by phone and email.
For all business and press-related needs, patrons may call 417-256-9191. For email contacts for individual staff members and departments, see Page 2 of any issue of the Quill.
“Thank you for your understanding and help as we all do our part to flatten the curve and work toward keeping our community safe,” said News Editor Abby Hess.
Baxter County, Ark., recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Friday evening, though Baxter Regional Medical Center medical staff have not treated a patient with a lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus disease at the hospital, say officials.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is committing $1 million in charitable funds toward COVID-19 response and recovery to support nonprofits affected by the coronavirus update. An accelerated grant making process will be announced and information posted at cfozarks.org/COVID19. Donations to the fund continue to be accepted at cfozarks.org/donate or by mail at Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO, 65801. Note COVID-19 on the check.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about unauthorized, fraudulent COVID-19 test kids. The FDA has not at this time authorized any kits for self-testing at home for COVID-19. To report fraudulent test kids, email FDA-COVID-19-Fraudulent-Products@fda.hhs.gov.
The Ozark County University of Missouri Extension Office is temporarily closed to the public. Staff continue to work to provide modified programming and services. Visit extension2.missouri.edu/counties/ozark for updates.
The statewide pesticide collection event initially scheduled for April 11 has been postponed. The event has been rescheduled for Sept. 19 at the same location, Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. U.S. 63 in West Plains.
West Plains city buildings including the public library, the Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex/West Plains Parks & Recreation, civic center, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center and the senior center will remain closed to the public through April 15. If deemed necessary, the closure could be expanded.
The lobby remains open solely for customers making utility payments, though all are encouraged to use other methods available: paying online at www.westplains.net; using the drop box in front of city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane; paying at West Plains Bank & Trust or Wood & Huston Bank drive-thrus between Wednesday and April 20; or paying by regular mail by sending a check along with the statement received by mail.
Call 256-7176 for more information or assistance.
Written and skills-based driver road testing have been suspended statewide through April, including operator, commercial driver’s license and motorcycle testing.
The West Plains State of the Community Address that was to be jointly hosted by city officials, West Plains R-7 Schools, Howell County officials, Missouri State University-West Plains and the West Plains Chamber of Commerce has been canceled. The event was planned for April 14.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 1,031
More than 300: St. Louis County.
More than 75: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
More than 50: Boone, Jackson, St. Charles.
More than 25: Greene.
More than 10: Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Clay, Cole, Jefferson, Lafayette, Perry.
All others: Adair, Atchison, Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Buchanan, Carter, Cass, Cedar, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Franklin, Henry, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Maries McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 13 (Boone, Camden, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County.)
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 473
More than 50: Pulaski, Cleburne.
More than 25: Benton, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson.
More than 10: Clark, Crittenden, Van Buren, Washington.
All others: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Johnson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Nevada, Perry, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Stone, Union, White and Woodruff.
Deaths: 7
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health and the Associated Press.
