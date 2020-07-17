Bob Morrison

Robert Gideon Morrison II, 60, Edmond, Okla., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. He was a cherished son, adored father and grandfather, faithful brother and friend.
He was born Feb. 7, 1960, at MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL, to Robert Gideon Morrison and Shirley Underhill Morrison.
Bob earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma University in 1981. He worked at Tinker AFB as an Aeronautical Engineer for over 35 years, acting as project leader on a variety of high profile programs, including Air Force One.
Bob loved a good adventure, sharing travel, camping, fishing, shooting sports and skiing with his family and friends. Community service was important to Bob. He served as a Red Cross volunteer, a Little League coach, a scout leader and was a life-long supporter of Boy’s Ranch.
He is survived by his mother Shirley Morrison, Edmond, Okla.; son, Zachary Morrison and wife Emily; grandson, Louis, Houston, Texas; stepson Jeremy Elam, Midwest City, Okla.; and two sisters Lori Harris and husband Sid, Prairies Grove, Ark., and Tina Krysiak and husband Rick Krysiak, Dayton, Ohio.
His father preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Howell Valley Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
