Flora Shrable

Funeral services for Flora Pearl Shrable, 79, Gepp, Ark., were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Bakersfield Gospel Church under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shrable passed away at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hospice House of the Ozarks, Mtn. Home, Ark.
She was born April 8, 1941, at Springerton, Ill., to William A. Simpson Sr. and Nellie A. Wilson Simpson. On Nov. 26, 1959, she was married at Howell County, Mo., to Lowell Shrable.
Mrs. Shrable was the owner and operator of Dairy Queen Brazier for many years. She enjoyed painting, cake decorating, traveling and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Shrable was a volunteer at the OMC Thrift Store. She loved the Lord and attended the Bakersfield Gospel Church.
She is survived by her husband Lowell Shrable, of the family home; three children Teresa Owenby and husband, Burl, West Plains, Terena Lester and husband John, Bakersfield, Mo., and Ron Shrable and wife Laurie, Caulfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren Paul Jordan and wife Becky, Andy Owenby, Troy Lester and wife Lia, Stephanie Mitchell and husband Logan, Kaleb Shrable and wife Erin, Jacob Shrable and wife Ashley, Noah Shrable, Larissa Blanks and husband Jared, Allison Holesapple and Meagan Holesapple; nine great-grandchildren Gracie, Hayden, Harlen, Raklen, Evelyn, Easton, Koy, Everly and Mavlynn; two sisters Betty Collins, Scottsburg, Ind., and JoAnn Byrd and husband Richard, Mtn. Home, Ark.; several nieces and nephews; and longtime special friends Arlene and Keith Wilcox.
Her parents, great-grandson William Layne Lester, three brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Mrs. Shrable lay in state from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the County Line Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association or Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 @. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
