June S. (Wood) Fitzpatrick, 90, Wenatchee, Wash., passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born June 12, 1929, to Elmer and Olive Wood, Pomona, Mo.
Raised on a dairy farm in Pomona, she attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church; graduated from Willow Springs High School and attended Wenatchee Valley College.
She worked for the Wenatchee State Horticulture Office and retired in her early 60s. She had many hobbies over the years, often saying “keeps me sane.” She spent time with her daughter knitting, sewing, spinning and weaving while her sons worked on model cars. She participated in craft fairs, making many lasting friends.
June loved her family and tested her memory each night by reciting the names of her brothers and sisters and the names of their children. She is survived by her daughter April (Brenda Kay) Spence Brown, Seattle, Wash.; her son Gary, Cashmere, Wash.; grandson, Russ Smith (Chris), granddaughter, Tandie Sears (Jeremiah), and several great-grandchildren. Also survived by four brothers Junior Wood (June’s twin), Raymond Wood, Neil Wood and Kenneth Wood; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Tom Fitzpatrick; her parents; two sisters Virginia Rittmiller and Evelyn Burgess; daughter Sandra Lynn; and son Michael James Spence.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Wenatchee Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.