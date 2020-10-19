A toe nail care clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane in Willow Springs.
The event is offered monthly by appointment.
To make an appointment, call 417-469-3892. For more information about the center visit “Willow Springs Senior Center” on Facebook.
