Donna Cooper 

Celebration of life services for Donna Mae Cooper, 69, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at West 160 Church of Christ under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cooper passed away at 2:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 10, 1951, at West Plains, Mo., to Raymond Lindeman and Evelyn Youngblood Lindeman.
She was married to Raymond Williams and to this union two children were born, Patricia and Mike. On July 9, 1992, she was married at Mammoth Spring, Ark., to Harold Cooper who preceded her in death on March 29, 2019.
Mrs. Cooper had been employed at the International Shoe Company. She loved quilting, sewing, gardening and was a member of the Gammill Janome Sewing Club. Mrs. Cooper liked to fish and enjoyed using a metal detector with her late husband. She loved her dog, Bear.
She is survived by two children Patricia Lentz and husband Bennie, Bay, Ark., and Mike Williams, West Plains, Mo.; stepson Brett Cooper, state of New Jersey; two grandchildren Brittany Bergman and Ian Bergman and wife Kayla; one brother Larry Lindeman and wife Sherry, West Plains, Mo.; many nephews; her special friend Ronald McDowell; and many close friends.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West 160 Church of Christ and may be left or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
